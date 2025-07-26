No excuse for lapses: Yogi warns power dept officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday warned the state’s power department that issues like frequent tripping, overbilling and unnecessary power cuts would no longer be tolerated. Reviewing field-level realities of power supply, Yogi Adityanath made it clear that there was no dearth of electricity, resources or funds. (FILE PHOTO)

“Electricity is no longer just a service—it reflects the public’s trust and the sensitivity of governance,” he said during a high-level review meeting of the department.

The chief minister’s warning comes two days after energy minister AK Sharma also expressed strong displeasure over the prevailing state of affairs in the power department. A video showing him telling officials in a meeting that legislators were abusing him and the government for power cuts and billing irregularities went viral.

“The government has provided record budgetary support for strengthening power generation, transmission and distribution. There is no excuse for lapses—accountability must be fixed at every level,” he told senior officials and discom heads.

The chief minister was informed that the state met a record peak demand of 31,486 MW in June 2025, supplying 16,930 million units of electricity. Despite unexpected spikes in consumption due to soaring humidity and temperature, the government ensured an average of 24-hour power in urban areas, 21.5 hours at the tehsil level, and 18 hours in rural regions.

Expressing displeasure over continued complaints of tripping, the chief minister directed a comprehensive technical inspection of all feeders, with immediate correction of identified weak points. He asked officials to enhance transformer capacity where needed to prevent overloading, and to resolve field complaints in a time-bound manner.

He stressed that each consumer must receive accurate and timely bills every month.

“False or inflated billing damages public trust and tarnishes the department’s credibility. Such incidents must stop immediately,” he said. Officials informed him that 3.1 million consumers had been brought under smart metering, and the rollout is now being expanded to the block level.

Directing discoms to minimise line losses (technical and commercial), the chief minister asked them to adopt robust strategies for loss reduction and modernisation of transmission and distribution systems wherever necessary.

During the review of power generation, officials said the state’s current generation capacity stood at 11,595 megawatt (mw), including thermal, hydro, renewable, and central-sector allocations. With upcoming projects in Ghatampur, Khurja, Panki, and Meja, the capacity is expected to exceed 16,000 mw in the next two years. The CM called for continuous monitoring and timely completion of these projects.

For the agriculture sector, the CM directed speedy separation of agricultural feeders and integration of all tube wells with solar power under the PM-KUSUM scheme. He emphasised that solarisation of irrigation systems must be prioritised to provide farmers with reliable power and reduce dependence on conventional sources.

Yogi Adityanath said that the power infrastructure was not just about transformers and wiring, but is a mirror of public expectations and the government’s commitment.

“Every citizen should feel they are receiving transparent, timely and discrimination-free electricity,” he said.