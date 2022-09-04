No jailbreak incidents in U.P. jails in 2021: NCRB report
Compared to other jails across the nation, Uttar Pradesh’s prisons have fared better in many areas, including higher education, computer training, welfare schemes for female inmates, the production of in-jail goods and in other matters like development, and the skill development of prisoners
Despite Uttar Pradesh having the highest numbers of prisoners in the country, there was not a single incident of jail break reported in 2021, according to the data of prison statistics-2021, released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India recently. U.P. jails house 1,17,789 prisoners.
Compared to other jails across the nation, Uttar Pradesh’s prisons have fared better in many areas, including higher education, computer training, welfare schemes for female inmates, the production of in-jail goods and in other matters like development, and the skill development of prisoners. In U.P., 1162 prisoners have been made computer proficient, the report stated.
The assessment of the prisons is done keeping in view the management, discipline and human rights of prisoners. On all the above criteria, the improvement and progress in the jails of U.P. has been highlighted by the latest NCRB data.
UP jails record no incident of jail break in 2021
According to the NCRB report, no case of jail break in UP jails happened in the year 2021, whereas in jails like Maharashtra and Rajasthan, there have been 5 and 6 incidents of jail break, respectively. Also, U.P. stands 13th in the country in terms of exodus of prisoners.
UP having the highest number of prisoners in the country
According to the 2021 NCRB report, there are currently 75 jails in Uttar Pradesh in which a total of 1,17,789 prisoners are kept. This number is the highest in the country. A total of 5,54,034 prisoners are there in all the jails across the country, of which about 21.3 percent are in the jails of UP alone.
UP jails outperform in the country in skill development
U.P. jails bagged first position in the country in skill development of prisoners. 18.3 percent prisoners here have been made proficient in skill development works like agriculture, carpentry, sewing, weaving, soap and phenyl manufacturing, handloom etc. in the year 2021. In Rajasthan and West Bengal only 11.80 percent and 0.40 percent prisoners respectively have been given vocational training.
