UP Board 2023 results: No student from Lucknow in top three merit list!

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 25, 2023 11:23 PM IST

In intermediate, Lucknow stood at 45th position and in high school on 13th spot in terms of pass percentage

In what happened after several years, no student from Lucknow figured in the top three merit list of UP Board high school and intermediate examinations this year. The UP Board results were declared on Tuesday.

Successful students of UP Board in Lucknow celebrating after their results were declared on April 25. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
In the high school exam, Mohd Shahan Ansari is the lone boy from Lucknow who jointly shared the eighth rank in the overall merit list of the state. Priyanshi Soni, a girl student from neighbouring Sitapur district, stood first with 98.33%, Kanpur Dehat boy Kushagra Pandey and Ayodhya girl Mishkat Noor jointly got second rank with 97.83% marks each in the high school exam result.

Krishna Jha of Mathura, Arpit Gangwar of Pilibhit and Shreyshi Singh of Sultanpur jointly shared the third place with 97.67% marks each. In intermediate, Shabana Bano shared sixth rank, Uzair Ahmad ranked seventh, Akshat Jain, Gunjan Sahu and Anshit Patel ranked ninth.

A boy from Mahoba, Shubh Chapra, with 97.80% marks stood first while Pilibhit’s Saurabh Gangwar and Etawah’s Anamika stood joint second with 97.20% and Priyanshu Upadhyay and Khushi of Fatehpur and Supriya of Siddharthnagar stood third with 97% marks.

In intermediate, Lucknow stood at 45th position and has recorded a pass percentage of 76.50%. In the state capital, out of 46,927 students who appeared in the exam, 35,900 passed.

Likewise in high school, Lucknow was on the 13th spot with a pass percentage of 92.50%. Here, out of 52,149 students who took the exam, 48,237 passed. “Interestingly, there are toppers from districts like Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Jaunpur, Siddharthnagar, Bareilly, Unnao, Pratapgarh and Azamgarh but none from Lucknow,” said RP Mishra, a senior office bearer of UP Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh.

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
