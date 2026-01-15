No mistakes in 2027 polls, protect votes: Akhilesh to party workers

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asked party workers to avoid any mistakes in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, asserting that protecting votes and winning booths would be their responsibility. He also cautioned them to remain vigilant against what he described as “tactics” of the ruling BJP. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with party workers in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT)

The SP chief, who met a large number of party workers and leaders from various districts at the party office here on Wednesday, extended greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Addressing the gathering, Akhilesh described the Sangh Parivar as the “most dangerous Parivar” in the world, cautioning them to be wary of the RSS and the BJP.

“It is essential to dislodge the BJP from power to save democracy and the Constitution,” Akhilesh said. “Even BJP leader Kiren Rijiju has admitted that the BJP’s NDA alliance is not a political alliance but a family alliance,” he added.

Stepping up his attack on the BJP, the SP chief alleged that it misleads the public through false promises and spreads false propaganda to create a false narrative, especially about infiltrators. “Not a single infiltrator was found in the voter list verification process. The BJP is adept at misleading the public with lies, engaging in corruption, and looting public funds,” Akhilesh said.

He urged party workers to strengthen their respective booths, reiterating that protecting votes and winning their booths was their responsibility. He also stressed the need to add the names of eligible voters left out of the electoral rolls through Form 6.

“There should be no mistakes in 2027,” he said, again cautioning workers to stay alert against the BJP’s “cunning tactics”.

“People should be told that only the Samajwadi Party has carried out development work in Uttar Pradesh, while the BJP has ruined the state. Today, there is corruption in every department and every task in the state, which is in the grip of criminals. Crimes against women and cybercrime are the highest in UP even as the BJP has destroyed institutions,” Akhilesh added.

The SP chief was presented with a shawl and muffler by party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, while workers from Varanasi offered him Sankat Mochan temple prasad.