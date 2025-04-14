‘No negligence’: CM Yogi orders action on ground amid heatwave risks

Regular health checkups for workers, water sprinkling on roads, provision of shaded areas in parks and workplaces, and ensuring shelters and medical care for animals, will be in place to save people from heat stroke, the chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Sunday. CM Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)

“Special attention is being paid to protecting outdoor labourers from exhaustion, dehydration, and heat stroke. Health checkup camps will be set up at industrial and construction sites across the state,” said a press statement issued by state government on Sunday.

“No negligence will be tolerated in operating shelters, maintaining drinking water supply, and running public awareness programs,” CM Yogi told the officials.

Between March and June 2024, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest heat waves in over a decade. In view of the experience, departments have been directed to implement a comprehensive heat wave action plan.

According to the India Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to remain above normal from April to mid-May.

The CM has also called for ground-level verification of the plan’s implementation and demanded detailed district-wise reports on preparations and compliance.

CM stated that the overarching goal is to safeguard the lives of citizens and their animals from the dangers of extreme heat while ensuring coordinated and timely action at every level of governance.