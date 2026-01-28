No notices issued for Shah Meena Shah, Harmain Shah mazars: KGMU

LUCKNOW The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration on Tuesday clarified that no notices were issued for the Shah Meena Shah and Harmain Shah mazars and that the notices were pasted only on “other mazars built within the campus over the last 40–50 years”, said Prof KK Singh, spokesperson of the university. According to Singh, if any of these structures are of historical or pre-Independence significance, stakeholders must submit proof in response to the notices. (File Photo)

However, the clarification failed to calm concerns among religious leaders. Shia Personal Law Board general secretary Yasoob Abbas questioned how the university determined the age of the shrines and asserted that once a mazar or mosque is established, it cannot be removed.

Abbas said he has urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure protection of all places of worship regardless of religion and warned that caretakers of the shrines would approach the courts, if any demolition is attempted.

Similar objections were raised by Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and chairman of the Islamic Centre of India. He said many mazars on the campus are registered with the Waqf Board and are believed to be centuries old, predating the university itself. Referring to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, he argued that religious sites, as they existed at Independence, are legally protected. He also cited provisions of Waqf law, questioning the authority of university officials to issue notices affecting such properties.

Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad has written to deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, urging the state government to halt any move to remove “historic” shrines on the campus. In his letter, Azad claimed that shrines such as Shahmeena Shah and Hazrat Haji Harmain predate KGMU and are registered with the UP Waqf Board. He called for maintenance of status quo, describing the matter as sensitive and linked to communal harmony.

Maulana Syed Babar Ashraf, secretary general of the All India Muhammadi Mission, wrote to the UP chief minister and governor, alleging that KGMU has no legal jurisdiction over Waqf land or graveyards.

He called for a high-level judicial inquiry led by a retired high court judge into alleged dismantling of dargahs and graveyards, possible encroachments and the role of officials and police. Ashraf also demanded registration of FIRs where damage is established and accountability for any action taken without judicial sanction. With historical claims, ownership rights and statutory protections now central to the issue, the dispute appears headed for legal scrutiny.