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No one's treatment would be affected due to lack of funds: UP CM at Janata Darshan

No one's treatment would be affected due to lack of funds: UP CM at Janata Darshan

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 03:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday heard the grievances of people at the Janata Darshan organised at the Gorakhnath Temple here, according to a statement.

No one's treatment would be affected due to lack of funds: UP CM at Janata Darshan

Adityanath instructed officials to show prompt sensitivity towards public issues.

He directed them to take swift action on complaints related to problems and ensure quality and satisfactory resolution. Assuring the people who attended the Janata Darshan programme, the chief minister said, "Do not worry. The government will ensure effective resolution of every problem."

During the Janata Darshan held on Friday morning in the Gorakhnath Temple premises, outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, Adityanath met around 200 people.

He heard their grievances, took their applications to review them and then forwarded the applications related to different cases to the concerned administrative and police officials and instructed them that all issues must be resolved in a time-bound, impartial and satisfactory manner.

Some people in the Janata Darshan on Friday sought financial assistance for medical treatment.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / No one's treatment would be affected due to lack of funds: UP CM at Janata Darshan
Home / Cities / Lucknow / No one's treatment would be affected due to lack of funds: UP CM at Janata Darshan
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