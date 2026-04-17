Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday heard the grievances of people at the Janata Darshan organised at the Gorakhnath Temple here, according to a statement.

No one's treatment would be affected due to lack of funds: UP CM at Janata Darshan

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Adityanath instructed officials to show prompt sensitivity towards public issues.

He directed them to take swift action on complaints related to problems and ensure quality and satisfactory resolution. Assuring the people who attended the Janata Darshan programme, the chief minister said, "Do not worry. The government will ensure effective resolution of every problem."

During the Janata Darshan held on Friday morning in the Gorakhnath Temple premises, outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, Adityanath met around 200 people.

He heard their grievances, took their applications to review them and then forwarded the applications related to different cases to the concerned administrative and police officials and instructed them that all issues must be resolved in a time-bound, impartial and satisfactory manner.

Some people in the Janata Darshan on Friday sought financial assistance for medical treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister assured them that no one's treatment would stop due to a lack of funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister assured them that no one's treatment would stop due to a lack of funds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He directed officials to ensure that, for all those in need, estimates for high-quality medical treatment are prepared promptly by the administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He directed officials to ensure that, for all those in need, estimates for high-quality medical treatment are prepared promptly by the administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Once the estimate is received, the government will provide the necessary funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the estimate is received, the government will provide the necessary funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some women raised the issue of housing before the Chief Minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some women raised the issue of housing before the Chief Minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In response, Adityanath assured them that the government is committed to providing permanent housing to every needy person under the Pradhan Mantri or Chief Minister Housing Scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response, Adityanath assured them that the government is committed to providing permanent housing to every needy person under the Pradhan Mantri or Chief Minister Housing Scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He instructed officials to ensure that all eligible individuals who are deprived of permanent housing facilities are provided the benefits, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He instructed officials to ensure that all eligible individuals who are deprived of permanent housing facilities are provided the benefits, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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