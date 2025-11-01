No recruitment in 6 yrs, KGMU’s prosthetic unit battles staff crunch

The prosthetic and orthotic unit of KGMU’s physical medicine and rehabilitation department (DPMR) is facing an acute shortage of skilled manpower. (For representation)

During a visit to the department, which functions in the Rehabilitation and Artificial Limb Centre building, on Thursday, this reporter found that the unit was operating with just one permanent employee. Eight other permanent posts—which are of senior prosthetist, prosthetic master, prosthetic supervisor, orthotic supervisor, leather supervisor and workshop supervisor—have not been filled for years, forcing the centre to depend on ad hoc staff, officials said.

“Since the last retirement in 2019, no new permanent technical staff have been recruited,” said a senior KGMU official. In contrast, the DPMR’s physiotherapy and occupational therapy units have sufficient personnel, the official added.

“The prosthetic workshop, spread over 2,200 sq. ft., is also cramped. Expansion is nearly impossible due to a lack of space,” the official added.

Currently, the unit produces 83 types of prostheses (artificial upper and lower limbs), orthotic devices (upper limb, lower limb, and spinal), and corrective footwear, including diabetic insoles and flat-foot supports. A foot-scanning machine installed three months ago is a recent upgrade at the centre.

Originally a two-storey facility, the limb centre was merged with KGMU’s orthopaedics department in 2005–06 for teaching and training purposes, said KGMU spokesperson Prof. K.K. Singh.

Prof. Singh added that the hospital has compiled vacancy details and would advertise the posts by December. “The proposal for cadre creation has been sent to the government. Additionally, extra space and 20 beds have been allotted to DPMR for expansion and relocation of machines,” he said.

Patients spoken to during the visit said they faced some challenges at the building. “I lost my left leg in a fire accident when I was 10. I got a prosthetic leg here seven years ago,” said Sagar, 17, from Hardoi. “I have to go to the basement for registration, meet the doctor on the same floor, and then climb to the upper floors for other services. It’s exhausting.”

Leelawati, 39, from Sultanpur, has been visiting the centre for two years after losing her right leg in a road accident. She echoed the same difficulty in accessing multiple facilities across different floors.

RALC is the only centre in North India where around 200 prosthetic limbs are installed annually, and around 400 corrective appliances and shoe corrections are performed every month. It provides comprehensive prosthetic and orthotic services on a “no-profit, no-loss” basis. Using over 50 types of materials, the centre caters to patients from across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Nepal, and institutions such as Shakuntala Mishra University, SGPGIMS, RMLIMS, Balrampur Hospital, and Civil Hospital.

While similar manufacturing facilities exist at Shakuntala Mishra University, their operations are considerably slower.