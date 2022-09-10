No return to SP now, enough of deceit: Shivpal Yadav
PRAYAGRAJ: National president of the Progressive Samajwadi Party-Lohia Shivpal Yadav said on Friday that he would never return to the Samajwadi Party (SP). Shivpal claimed that that he had received many deceptions in SP. “Now there is no question of returning to this party,” he said.
Former UP cabinet minister Shivpal Yadav arrived in Prayagraj on Friday and inaugurated the office of Progressive Samajwadi Party ‘Lohia’ in Jhunsi.
On his arrival, his party workers accorded him a warm welcome at various sites between Phaphamau and Jhunsi.
During this, when asked about his coming closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shivpal said that at present he was working to strengthen his organization. “But when the time comes, I will consider with whom I should be. However, it is definitely certain that now I will never go to the SP in my lifetime because I have met a lot of deceit from this party,” he said.
The statement comes just a day after he ruled out possibilities of any pre or post poll alliance with SP in Lucknow and shared that his party would henceforth contest all future polls starting with the municipal elections to the 2024 parliamentary elections with full energy and force.
These days, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is working to bring the socialists on one platform. On this, Shivpal said that till now Nitish had not contacted him. “I will see if we are contacted by him,” he added.
Shivpal Yadav will attend the ceremonies being organised to mark the first death anniversary of Mahant Narendra Giri, former president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, at Baghambari Math on Saturday.
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
