No selling liquor to underage people, bars & hotels in Lucknow told

LUCKNOW: On Monday, the office of the joint commissioner of police (JCP), law and order, Lucknow issued a letter to all hotels, bars, restaurants, and liquor shops, as well as schools, directing them to follow the rules outlined in the order. It was the responsibility of such businesses to ensure that there was no nuisance or physical tiff after people had been drinking, said a letter from the joint commissioner of police. (Pic for representation)

Liquor shops, restaurants, bars and hotels have been prohibited from employing and selling liquor to people under the age of 21. If this is discovered, action will be taken against them. All such businesses must put up notices both on and outside the premises so that the public can easily read them. Shops found selling illegal narcotics would face severe penalties, said JCP Piyush Mordia in his letter.

“It is the responsibility of such businesses to ensure that there is no nuisance or physical tiff after people have been drinking. Hotels should install CCTV cameras and have security personnel monitor such activities,” the letter added.

The order also directs hotels and shopping malls to provide organised parking outside their establishments and to keep security personnel at hand.

In a separate letter to schools, the JCP said it had been discovered that a few vans, rickshaws, e-rickshaws and autos carried more students than their capacity, resulting in accidents. Rules should be followed while ferrying students in school vehicles, he said.

As per the letter, the vehicles should be yellow in colour, with the name and number of the school written in blue on both the front and back. The vehicles should also be equipped with fire extinguishers and horizontal grills.

“It is also the school administration’s and parents’ responsibility to ensure that the vehicles transporting their children meet safety standards. In addition, the driver must have at least 5 years of driving experience and his licence must be RTO verified. The school should discourage hiring drivers with criminal instincts or those who consume alcohol,” added the letter.

“If the driver is found breaking the rules despite the school following all norms, the school and parents should call the police helpline,” said the letter.