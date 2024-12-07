No untoward incident was reported in the state as police remained alert and upped security, especially in Bareilly, Mathura, Ayodhya and Varanasi, on the 32nd anniversary of Babri mosque demolition in Ayodhya on Friday, said senior UP police officials. No untoward incident in U.P during Babri mosque demolition anniv, security remained tight, says DGP

Director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said strict vigilance and alertness yielded results as no such incident was reported from any district in the state. “We had sounded an alert in advance in all 75 districts and patrolling, as well as vigilance, was intensified in sensitive districts such as Bareilly, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Rampur, Budaun Moradabad, Mathura and Sambhal.”

Another senior police official confirmed that the tight vigil remained in Mathura, and Varanasi, Budaun and Sambhal where dispute over religious places was already going on between Hindus and Muslims. He said ATS commandos were deployed at Ayodhya’s Ram temple and Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple. He said an aerial vigil was done using drones in Bareilly.

On Thursday, an alert was sounded across the state for Friday after two incidents of communal violence recently took place in Sambhal and Bahraich. On November 24, a huge Muslim mob resorted to stone pelting on police and a team carrying out survey of a mosque on court’s order. On October 12, violence erupted in Bahraich after objection over loud music during Durga idol immersion march in which one person was shot dead.