Noida int’l airport to be developed as MRO, cargo hub

The state government is exploring possibilities to develop the soon-to-be-operational Noida International Airport at Jewar into a cargo and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) hub for the convenience of foreign companies willing to invest in Uttar Pradesh, said Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, state’s industrial development minister. The Jewar airport is set to become the fifth international airport in the state and is projected to be the largest in the country. (HT file)

The issue came up for discussion with the CEOs of various companies during chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent visits to Singapore and Japan. Once the Noida airport becomes operational, the entire region along Greater Noida will become the most favoured destination for investors, the minister added.

Plans are also afoot to establish a dedicated auto cluster and R&D facilities for original equipment manufacturers in Greater Noida. “Japan will also promote technology transfer, skill development, joint ventures, and supply chain integration in Uttar Pradesh’s MSME sector,” Nandi said.

The state government has already decided to develop Singapore City and Japanese City in Greater Noida to facilitate foreign investment from these two countries. An agreement was also reached to regularly promote tourism between Uttar Pradesh and Japan.

Spiritual, cultural, and heritage tourism will be promoted by connecting the state’s globally important Buddhist and Ramayana Circuits.

“The MoUs worth ₹1.5 lakh crore and investment proposals worth ₹2.5 lakh crore in Singapore and Japan are proof that Uttar Pradesh has now established a strong presence on the global investment map. This visit will prove to be a decisive and historic step towards making the state a $1 trillion economy,” the minister added.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has 16 functional airports, including four international airports. The Jewar airport is set to become the fifth international airport in the state and is projected to be the largest in the country.