Noida International Airport: From fields to flight, how dreams spread wings for Jewar farmers

From fertile fields to runways paved with possibilities, dreams spread wings for 170 passengers, mostly farmers from villages around Jewar whose ancestral land was acquired for the Noida International Airport’s construction in lieu of compensation, which gave them the wherewithal to realise their aspirations. Farmers and locals at Noida internatioal airport on Monday. (ANI)

On Monday, they boarded one of the first flights from the newly operational airport and reached Lucknow.

Most of them continue to be farmers, having bought land in nearby villages.

For Dr Hira Rashid of Rohi village, who completed her MBBS at AMU, the compensation money helped her complete the course without hassle. She cracked NEET in 2021. Her father could not only foot the MBBS tuition bill but also bought new land with the compensation money in a nearby village and continued to farm.

Dharmendra Kumar Verma of Banwariwas village said the transition had not always been easy, but it had opened doors for the younger generation.

“I received fair compensation for my 4.5 bigha land. I have purchased agricultural land in a nearby village and plan to continue farming. The land may have changed, but our connection to farming remains the same,” he said.

Iqbal Khan, popularly known as Kallu at Rohi village, described the flight as the fulfilment of a dream he never imagined would come true.

“Growing up, we never thought we would one day fly from the very land where we used to cultivate crops,” he said.

“The airport has changed how people look at our village. It has brought new opportunities and new hopes. We are planning to invest in small businesses and rebuild our future while staying connected to our roots. We were asked if we needed more compensation of ₹5.5 lakh or employment for a family member; I have chosen employment for a family member.”

Meenu Chonnker, daughter of village pradhan Bhagwan Singh Chonnker, recalled, “There was a time when many villagers were apprehensive about giving up their land.”

“People were worried about their future. But after talking to MLA Dhirendra Singh, the residents gradually began to understand the opportunities that such a project could bring. Everyone decided to give land for the project. As the pradhan, my father wanted the best for everyone, he guided the farmers to invest the compensation amount judiciously so that it increases.”

Perhaps the most poignant reflection came from Dr Ibrahim Khan of Nangla Shareef village, whose family contributed nearly 70 bighas of land for the project.

“Land is not just property for a farmer. It carries memories, emotions and generations of history,” he said quietly.

“We have bought land elsewhere and life moves on, but whenever we see this airport, we will remember the fields that once stood here.”

As the aircraft touched down in Lucknow, many passengers applauded. For them, it was not just the end of a flight. It was the completion of a journey that began years ago in the fields of Jewar.