Non-bailable warrant against Atiq’s shooter

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2023 12:02 AM IST

PRAYAGRAJ The district court in Kaushambi on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former MP Atiq Ahmad’s shooter, Abdul Kavi, and his brother, Abdul Wali.

Officials said the police will widen the search for Abdul Kavi, and in the next step, attach his properties. (Pic for representation)
The police had declared a reward of 50,000 on the arrest of Kavi who is wanted in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and evading police and CBI for 18 years. His brother is also wanted in a case of Arms Act.

Officials said the police will widen the search for Abdul Kavi, and in the next step, attach his properties.

A resident of Bhakhanda village in Kaushambi, Kavi allegedly played a key role in Raju Pal’s murder and the CBI’s chargesheet included his name. After Umesh Pal’s murder, the police carried out a search operation for Abdul Kavi on March 3 and demolished his house. An FIR was lodged against 11 members of his family, including his father and brothers, after illegal firearms were recovered from the house.

