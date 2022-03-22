Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Not BSP, but SP had a deal with BJP: Mayawati
lucknow news

Not BSP, but SP had a deal with BJP: Mayawati

In response to Akhilesh Yadav’s accusation that Mayawati’s party is hand in glove with the BJP, BSP leader Mayawati said the SP had struck a deal with the BJP.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (FILE PHOTO)
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 11:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday hit back at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for accusing her party to be hand in glove with BJP and, instead, said that it was the SP which had a deal with BJP.

Speaking at a programme in Azamgarh on Monday, Akhilesh had alleged that there was a deal between BJP and BSP for the recently-concluded assembly elections. He said SP will ensure that followers of Ambedkar worked together for the welfare of weaker sections of society.

Reacting to Akhilesh’s statement, Mayawati said “not BSP, but SP had a deal with BJP.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said the followers of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar will never forgive Akhilesh for changing the names of schemes and institutions named after Ambedkar when he was chief minister between 2012 and 2017.

She further said: “SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav had openly met BJP leaders during the swearing-in ceremony organised after the 2017 assembly elections. Now, he has sent a family member to the BJP to get his work done. It’s a well-known fact.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out