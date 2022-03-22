Not BSP, but SP had a deal with BJP: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday hit back at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for accusing her party to be hand in glove with BJP and, instead, said that it was the SP which had a deal with BJP.
Speaking at a programme in Azamgarh on Monday, Akhilesh had alleged that there was a deal between BJP and BSP for the recently-concluded assembly elections. He said SP will ensure that followers of Ambedkar worked together for the welfare of weaker sections of society.
Reacting to Akhilesh’s statement, Mayawati said “not BSP, but SP had a deal with BJP.
In a series of tweets, Mayawati said the followers of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar will never forgive Akhilesh for changing the names of schemes and institutions named after Ambedkar when he was chief minister between 2012 and 2017.
She further said: “SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav had openly met BJP leaders during the swearing-in ceremony organised after the 2017 assembly elections. Now, he has sent a family member to the BJP to get his work done. It’s a well-known fact.”
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
