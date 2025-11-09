Not lantern, Bihar wants to shine in LED light of NDA rule, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the outcome of the first phase of voting in the Bihar assembly elections clearly indicated that the state wants to shine not in the dim light of the lantern but in the bright LED light of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Bihar on Saturday. (SOURCED)

Lantern is the election symbol of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the main opposition party in Bihar. “When the EVMs are opened on November 14, the people’s verdict will be clear—Phir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar,” he said, addressing three public meetings in support of BJP candidates Pramod Kumar (Motihari) and Shyambabu Prasad Yadav (Pipra), as well as NDA candidate Romit Kumar (Attari).

Yogi accused the RJD, Congress and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) of fielding candidates with criminal backgrounds and disrespecting religious faith. He said after opposing Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, the Grand Alliance is now opposing Chhath Maiya.

“Those who insult faith and oppose Lord Ram should not be supported at all,” he said.

At Pipra, he invited a young girl from the crowd to the dais and encouraged her when she presented him with a hand-drawn sketch.

He laid emphasis on the link between security and development and said, “Investment only comes where there is safety. In Uttar Pradesh, we crushed the mafia with bulldozers. When the bulldozer moves, the mafia’s backbone breaks. Bihar must also remain free from crime and continue on the path of good governance.”

At his second rally, Yogi accused the Congress, RJD, and allies of disrespecting religious traditions, recalling how the Congress denied Lord Ram, the RJD obstructed the Rath Yatra, and the Samajwadi Party attacked Ram devotees.

“After Lord Ram and Krishna, these people are now opposing Chhath Maiya,” he said. He said the NDA government is creating jobs and ensuring Panch Guarantees – housing, electricity, ration, healthcare, and water.

Underlining his government’s firm stance, he stated, “We follow a zero-tolerance policy against crime, criminals, Naxalism, and Maoism.”

Addressing a public meeting in support of the NDA candidate from Attari, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has transformed into a strong and self-reliant nation.

“Anyone who dares to challenge India’s security will be sent on a one-way ticket to Yamraj,” he warned.

He said a firm commitment has been made to end Naxalism by March 2026.

“Their ticket to hell has already been confirmed,” he said. Yogi also said, “When the BrahMos missile developed in Lucknow landed in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the country was stunned. Pakistan was terrified, fearing India’s might. Today’s India does not bow to anyone’s threats.”