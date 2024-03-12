 Notices served on two with criminal records - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Notices served on two with criminal records

Notices served on two with criminal records

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 12, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prayagraj police have served notices on potential mischief makers under the U.P. Control of Goondas Act, 1970. On Saturday, the court of Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma issued a notice to student leader Satyam Kushwaha.

Earlier, a similar notice was served on former general secretary of Allahabad University Students’ Union (AUSU) Abhishek Singh Micheal.

Similar action might be initiated against other student leaders with criminal records, police officials said.

Kushwaha has dozens of cases registered against him. However, a majority of the cases against him were lodged by the AU administration. At present, he is out on bail.

In protest of the action, Kushwaha said police were harassing him mentally. Police officials meanwhile said the Kushwaha was being given a chance to answer the notice and present himself before police.

Meanwhile, former AUSU general secretary Abhishek Singh Micheal has been externed from the district. He had been to jail in an old case.

When policemen went to serve the order of the police commissioner on Michael, he was not found at his home. Thus, an announcement of an order to extern him from the district for six months was made.

Police commissioner Sharma said records of possible troublemakers were being scanned and action was being initiated against them as per the procedure.

