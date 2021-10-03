Notices to 18 industrial units for violating pollution control norms

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Saturday issued notices to 18 industrial units of Lucknow and nearby districts for allegedly violating air pollution control norms. This is the third time that the board has issued notices to various industrial units since August this year.

The notices are part of the board’s decision to implement graded response action plan (GRAP) across the state to reduce air pollution in the state as per the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The GRAP refers to strict curbs on activities causing air pollution and measures to improve air quality.

“These industrial units were found to be conducting industrial work without adhering to guidelines. The units have also been asked to explain their action or face monetary fines,” said Ram Karan, regional officer, UPPCB. Most of these units are in Lucknow while the rest are in Sitapur and Barabanki districts.

“In September, we issued notices to 22 other industries in the region. We have received a response from 15 of these units. The responses are being looked into. A 30-day period is usually provided to submit a response,” he added.

The action is in line with the efforts of UPPCB to contain the worsening air quality of Lucknow and nearby districts in coming months. The air quality index (AQI) of Lucknow reaches hazardous levels after monsoon.

“Particulate pollution caused by illegal industrial work is a major contributor to worsening AQI. We are trying to limit this so that the air quality remains good even after monsoon,” said the officer.

The air quality usually begins deteriorating from September onwards and continues till late February. The AQI in Lucknow during this period may even cross 400-mark which is considered severe.