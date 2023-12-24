Notification out for over 60K U.P. police constable vacancies; 20% quota to women

Lucknow The state government on Saturday issued notification for the biggest police recruitment in the state, expected to give employment to thousands . The youths of the state were waiting for recruitment to more than 60,000 vacant posts of constable in UP Police for a long time. (Pic for representation)

The youths of the state were waiting for recruitment to more than 60,000 vacant posts of constable in UP Police for a long time, which ended today. Interested candidates can get all the information by visiting the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board https://uppbpb.gov.in.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board chairperson Renuka Mishra said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had given instructions to recruit 60,244 posts of constables in UP Police. In this sequence, recruitment notification was issued by the board on Saturday. Out of the total posts to be filled , 24102 posts are unreserved, 6024 posts are reserved for economically weaker sections (EWS), 16264 for Other Backward Class, 12650 for Scheduled Castes and 1204 posts for Scheduled Tribe.

Reservation for women has also been prescribed in the notification. According to the information given in the horizontal reservation given in the notification, 20 percent quota has been given to women .

The application process for UP police constable recruitment through online mode will start from December 27, which will continue till January 16, 2024. At the same time, the last date for fee adjustment and amendment in application is January 18.

Along with the application form, candidates will also have to deposit the application fee, which has been fixed at ₹400 by the recruitmkent board . For recruitment, the minimum height of male candidates coming from general, OBC and Scheduled Caste categories should be 168 cm and the minimum height of female candidates should be 152 cm, while the minimum height of male candidates coming from Scheduled Tribe category should be 160 cm and the minimum height of female candidates should be 147 cm.

The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and maximum 22 years. Relaxation in upper age limit will be provided to the candidates coming from reserved category.

To get selected in the recruitment, candidates will have to first appear in the written examination. After this, the successful candidates will be invited for document verification and physical standard test. To apply for UP Police constable posts, the candidate must have passed Class 10 and 12 from a board established by law in India or have its equivalent qualification recognized by the government.