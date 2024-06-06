Notorious Bihar criminal shot dead in encounter

MEERUT A criminal Nilesh Rai of Bihar, carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh and wanted in many cases, was killed in an encounter with a joint team of STF Noida, Bihar police and Ratanpuri police of Muzaffarnagar late on Wednesday night. The encounter took place in the forest of Inchora village under Ratanpuri police station area in Muzaffarnagar. Combing is being done in the forest in search for both the absconding associates of Nilesh. (Pic for representation)

Rai’s two companions escaped during exchange of fire and a manhunt has been launched to arrest them. Police recovered a bike, two pistols and cartridges from the possession of the slain criminal.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Acting on a tip-off about movement of criminals, a joint team of STF Noida and Bihar was deployed for checking at Kalyanpur police post of Ratanpuri police station on Wednesday night. When the police tried to stop three motorcycle-borne youths, they fired at the police and drove away on Khatauli-Budhana road. The police chased them and their bike slipped in the forest of Inchora village.

Two miscreants escaped during exchange of fire while one sustained bullet injuries and was taken to the community health centre (CHC) in Budhana whete doctors declared him dead after examination.

Kalyanpur chowki incharge Manvendra Singh Bhati said that the deceased was identified as notorious criminal Nilesh Rai of Bihar, resident of Baro Rampur under Gadhara police station in Begusarai, Bihar.

The Bihar government had declared a reward of ₹2 lakh on him. Cases under 16 serious sections like murder, robbery, dacoity and extortion were registered against Nilesh.

Police said that on February 21, 2024, the Bihar police had raided the Gadhara police station area in Begusarai. Nilesh along with his associates had opened indiscriminate fire at the police party and had fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, combing is being done in the forest in search for both the absconding associates of Nilesh.