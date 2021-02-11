Now, 2 policemen attacked by villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
- The villagers claimed that the constables were involved in harassing some women and that triggered the incident.
Two police constables were assaulted by a group of villagers allegedly after they were stopped for routine checking during patrolling in Madafarpur village under Kohdaur police station of Pratapgarh district on Wednesday.
The injured policemen were admitted to a hospital and raids were being carried out to arrest the assailants, police said.
The attack happened after two policemen, including a sub inspector, were taken hostage and beaten badly by alleged liquor mafia operatives when they visited a Kasganj village with a warrant of arrest against the accused on Tuesday. The constable died in the attack and the sub inspector was badly injured. Later, the police killed one of the accused in an encounter on Wednesday.
In the Pratapgarh case, the villagers claimed that the constables were involved in harassing some women and that triggered the incident. Their claims couldn’t be verified.
Constables Rahul Kumar and Ravi Singh were on routine patrol at Madafarpur village when they stopped three youths riding on a bike for questioning, according to the police.
However, the trio turned violent and assaulted the two policemen before fleeing towards the village, the police said.
Also Read: ‘Taken hostage, service pistol looted’: Chilling details of attack on UP cops
The two cops chased the trio and entered the village where they were surrounded by villagers who accused the policemen of harassing women.
Later, personnel from Kohdaur and Kandhai police stations rushed to the spot and rescued the two policemen after pacifying villagers. The injured constables were admitted to a hospital.
Station house officer (SHO) Kohdaur Achhelal Prasad said primary investigations suggest that the two policemen were attacked when they stopped three persons on a bike. Raids were being carried out to arrest those involved, he added.
