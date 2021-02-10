‘Taken hostage, service pistol looted’: Chilling details of attack on UP cops

One of the accused in the killing of a police constable on Tuesday was gunned down in an encounter with the police in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh while a hunt is on to nab the main accused, a police official said on Wednesday.

The man killed in the encounter was identified as Elkar Singh, the brother of the main accused Moti Singh Dhimar, according to the police.

“Elkar Singh was shot dead in a police encounter on Wednesday morning at Nagla Dhimar village under Sidhpura police station of Kasganj district. The main accused, Moti Singh Dhimar, and a few others are absconding, and a search operation is being conducted to nab them,” said Kasganj superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Sonkar.

Sonkar said that Elkar Singh was injured in the police encounter and was admitted to hospital for treatment but was declared dead by doctors.

“Elkar Singh had a criminal past, and four cases were registered against him at Sidhpura police station in Kasganj. Similarly, 11 cases were registered against his brother Moti Singh Dhimar, the main accused,” Sonkar said.

According to the emerging details of the assault on the policemen, the constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector was seriously injured when a police team went to Nagla Dhimar village to serve a warrant on alleged liquor mafia kingpin Moti Singh Dhimar on Tuesday evening, said police officials.

“Police constable Devendra Jasawat was beaten to death and sub-inspector Ashok Pal was injured in the assault after they were taken hostage at Nagla Dhimar village under Sidhpura police station on Tuesday evening. They had gone there to take action against liquor mafia Moti Singh Dhimar, a history-sheeter,” Sonkar said.

“The sub-inspector and the constable were taken hostage by the mafia before the brutal attack. The accused took away the service revolver of the sub-inspector. About half-a-dozen goons were believed to have attacked the policemen with sharp weapons,” the Kasganj SP said.

The constable’s body was found lying on farmland by police personnel from Sidhpura police station after a search on Tuesday night. The injured sub- inspector was found at another spot with his uniform torn and service revolver looted. He was initially taken to the community health centre but was later referred to Aligarh due to serious injuries received.

A case was registered against Moti Singh Dhimar and his brother Elkar Singh and others after the injured sub-inspector said that about half-a-dozen people were involved in the attack on the policemen, who had reached the village on a motorcycle on Tuesday evening.

Additional director general (ADG) (Agra zone) Ajay Anand and inspector general (Aligarh range) Piyush Mordia had reached Kasganj and heavy police force, besides Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), was deployed in the village.

Anand said teams were constituted to nab the main accused Moti Singh, a history-sheeter, who has been on the police radar in the past too. Property attachment proceedings were initiated against him in September 2020, he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had taken a strict view of the killing of the constable and ordered stringent action against the accused, including under the National Security Act.

“The state government has zero tolerance for crime and criminals. Strict action should be taken against those guilty without any compromise on the law-and-order situation in the state,” the chief minister said in a press statement released on Tuesday evening after the incident.

Kasganj district magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh stated that in compliance with the chief minister’s directive, an announcement had been made for financial relief of ₹50 lakh for family members of the deceased constable and a job to a family member.