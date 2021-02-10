Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
Delhi’s borders with the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed on Wednesday due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation.
Farmers have been camping at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, affecting vehicular movement between Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana.
The Noida to Delhi carriageway has been closed since the protesters began their demonstration there. The Delhi to Noida carriageway is open.
Also Read | FIR registered to trace man who went missing from tractor rally, police tell HC
For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, the Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police advised commuters to take routes passing through DND, Karkari Mod, and Shahadra to travel to Ghaziabad.
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh, remain closed. The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. It has been suggested commuters avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44.
The other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches can be used for travelling between the two states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI deteriorates further, remains in very poor category
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt defends 30-day notice period for interfaith unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha passes Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid death in Delhi first time since May 11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Windows to Madame Bovary
- A literature scholar adjusting to her new house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s plans: Tripping outside Delhi over weekend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurates ‘Jan Rasoi’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 men impersonate as custom officers, drive into Delhi airport’s restricted area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR registered to trace man who went missing from tractor rally, police tell HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, Delhi inoculates over 12,000 people in a single day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s arrest in casteist slur case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to question Tata Motors over ‘faulty’ mileage of company’s electric car
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to monitor pollution sources in real time: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine wastage at 4.1% for Covidshield, 17.5% for Covaxin in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox