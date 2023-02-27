Now, consult Ayush docs during morning walk at parks in Uttar Pradesh!

People can avail benefit of consultation from Ayush doctors during morning walk from Wednesday onwards at select public parks across the state. Also, they can learn yoga from professional trainers. During the programme, the app for online attendance of Ayush doctors was also launched. (For Representation)

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Ayush and urban development departments on Monday. During summer, the programme of medical consultation and yoga will start at 6.15am and during winter from 7.15am.

The MoU was signed in presence of urban development minister AK Sharma and minister of state (independent charge) for Ayush and food security and drug administration Dayashankar Mishra. During the programme, the app for online attendance of Ayush doctors was also launched along with a book.

“We are making effort under the vision Hard Din Yoga aur Har Ghar Ayurveda (Yoga every day and Ayurveda in every house). The Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy doctors will be available for people,” said minister Dayashankar Mishra.

“Ayush has a significant role in our lives, particularly as preventive healthcare and overall well-being. Ayurveda also guides us on healthy food,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Director, Ayurveda, Dr PC Saxena, director, Unani, Dr Abdul Wahid and director, homeopathy, Dr Arvind K Verma were prominent among those present at the programme. The e-magazine of the Ayush department was also released during the event.