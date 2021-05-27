Now, free post Covid treatment at govt medical colleges in UP

: Patients requiring post Covid treatment will now get free treatment at all government medical colleges/institutions running post Covid wards, said principal secretary medical education Alok Kumar.

In an order issued on Tuesday, principal secretary said, “In the present scenario it has been observed that despite testing negative for Covid-19, many patients have to stay further for post Covid treatment in hospitals. Such patients who test negative for Covid but need further treatment in post Covid wards will be treated free of cost.”

Several medical institutions had raised the issue with the medical education department as many patients who come for post Covid treatment are unable to afford the same and despite recovering from infection need prolonged hospital stay.

Till now medical colleges were charging from post Covid patients who were shifted out of Covid ward after they tested negative. “The decision will be a big relief particularly for those who cannot afford treatment cost. Covid treatment is free of cost, but the sudden burden of post Covid treatment might be a trouble as many patients come from poor economic background,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

The order has been sent to all government medical institutes, including King George’s Medical University, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow and all government medical colleges across the state.