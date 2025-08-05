Now, guidelines for treatment, movement of VVIPs at RMLIMS

LUCKNOW The Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) has issued guidelines for the treatment and movement of VIP/VVIP persons in the hospital so that they don’t face any unwanted struggle on the premises. These will apply from the time of the patient’s registration till he/she gets discharged from hospital, stated authorities. When a VIP/VVIP is expected to arrive, or coming to visit a patient, resident doctors on duty must inform their senior officers in advance, as per the guidelines. (File Photo)

When a VIP/VVIP is expected to arrive, or coming to visit a patient, resident doctors on duty must inform their senior officers in advance. Additionally, all staff, including security officers and sanitation inspectors, will be put on high alert. The route, lighting, signboard and other facilities at OPD, emergency unit, ICU and other wards should be maintained. The head of the department where the patient is being treated will be personally responsible for overseeing the patient’s care, stated an official letter.

HT is in possession of the letter issued by chief medical superintendent Dr Vikram Singh on August 1.

All hospital staff, including doctors and department heads, are expected to maintain a courteous demeanor towards VIP patients and their representatives. They must ensure that the dignity of these patients is respected at all times. The department should ensure smooth and efficient registration process, cleanliness and provide clear information about facilities and procedures, the letter further stated.

Media spokesperson, RMLIMS, Dr Bhuwan Chandra Tiwari stated that these guidelines are to provide assistance to VIPs/VVIPs visiting the hospital to see patients. By this, they can get exact information about the treatment and other procedures of their patients.