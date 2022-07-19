Now, learner’s licences issued online via AI in state: U.P. minister
Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for transport Daya Shankar Singh on Tuesday said now all learner’s driving licences (DLs) in the state were being made and issued in a completely contactless manner using artificial intelligence (AI).
Briefing media persons about transport department and the UP State Road Transport Corporation’s (UPSRTC) achievements in first 100 days of the government here, he said applicants will not have to visit regional transport offices (RTOs) for anything related to the learner’s DL.
“The process has gone completely online,” he said adding “We are linking this system to common service centres as well so that people who do not own smart phones, laptops etc or are not tech-savvy can obtain a learner’s DL by availing services of such centres even in rural areas.”
The minister said introduction of artificial intelligence-based system of issuing learner’s DLs was among the targets set for the transport department and the UPSRTC to achieve in 100 days. “All the targets have been achieved successfully and now we have started work on the targets set for the next six months,” he said.
Further enumerating the achievements, Singh said the department had also introduced a new system under which anyone can get temporary bus permit online anytime for the purposes like transporting a marriage party etc without the need of visiting the RTO. Officers, he said, would issue such a permit through digital signature.
The minister said the transport department also bought for the first time a one-time settlement scheme that sought to give 100% waiver in the tax penalty imposed on commercial vehicles in April 2020 or prior to that.
He said the UPSRTC had connected state’s all the districts through 647 affordable air-conditioned “Janrath” buses. He said he had decided that all UPSRTC buses would now stop on authorised “dhabas” only and the authorised “dhabas” would not over-charge passengers.
Some achievements of transport department and UPSRTC in 100 days
*Introduction of artificial intelligence-based system of issuing learner’s DL
*Introduction of system of issuing bus permits online through digital signature
*Inauguration of Sarthi halls in Firozabad and Orai
*OTS for commercial vehicles
*Induction of 150 buses into the UPSRTC’s bus fleet
*Beautification of bus stations
Ludhiana: MLA Sidhu organises public meeting to listen to residents’ grievances
Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu on Tuesday organised a public meeting outside Ludhiana municipal corporations's Zone-C office on Gill Road to redress grievances of residents. MC's building branch also recovered ₹5 lakh as composition fee from residents during the meeting. Sidhu also directed zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur to ensure that information boards are installed at sites where development works are being taken up by MC.
Edu institutions closed in west UP on account of Kanwar Yatra
MEERUT Schools and colleges will remain closed till July 27 in different districts of western UP in view of heavy crowd of Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra. Chaudhary Charan Singh University has also postponed LLB paper which was scheduled on July 19. District administrations of Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bijnor, Amroha and Moradabad have declared holidays in schools and colleges from July 19 and they will reopen on July 28.
14-yr-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Employer booked for murder after kin protest
A day after a 14-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the house where she worked as a cook in Kundanpuri, police booked her 65-year-old employer for murder on Tuesday. Accusing the employer, Ajay Sharma , of raping and murdering the minor, the victim's kin staged a protest outside his house on Tuesday morning. The autopsy report has not confirmed murder or sexual assault.
U.P.: Biometric attendance made mandatory for CSJMU students
The students of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, will have to mark their biometric attendance on a regular basis. The record of attendance will also be kept by the office of the vice chancellor. This step of biometric attendance of students will be beneficial in digitalisation of the university campus and information related to biometric attendance will be duly collected from students.
Take decisions on merit: U.P. CM Yogi to ministers
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath's observations assume significance following reports of irregularities in transfers in PWD and health department. The CM had set up 18 GoMs to tour state's 18 divisions and review implementation of government schemes there. He said two phases of divisional tours had been completed up to now. Yogi said the GoMs would review the steps taken when they tour the area again. The CM said routes for running the e-rickshaws should also be decided.
