Now, monitoring of classroom teaching in U.P.’s Prayagraj div secondary schools

Akin to live streaming of classrooms for monitoring the UP Board’s high school and intermediate exams, now studies in secondary schools of Prayagraj region will also be monitored online. Students studying at a government secondary school in Prayagraj. (HT file)

With the aim of improving the teaching standards and ensuring regular classes in schools throughout the year, the initiative has been taken by former UP Board secretary and incumbent divisional joint director (education), Prayagraj, Dibyakant Shukla.

In the first phase, there will be online monitoring of government secondary schools in the four districts namely Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur of the division, he said while confirming the move. In second phase, government-aided and unaided secondary schools of these four districts will be covered, he said.

The official said action will also be taken if negligence came to fore in imparting education or ensuring regular classes. For this, a control room is being set up in the JD (education) office in Praygraj. “IP addresses of CCTV cameras installed in school classrooms have already been sought,” said Shukla.

“Also, one set of computer system each has been procured from the four districts so that live monitoring can be done. All district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) of Prayagraj division have been directed to visit schools personally and motivate teachers and students in this regard,” he added.

Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur collectively have over 2000 secondary schools. They include 149 government-run schools (34 in Prayagraj, 25 in Kaushambi, 47 in Fatehpur and 43 in Pratapharh) and another 360 government-aided schools (181 in Prayagraj, 29 in Kaushambi, 72 in Fatehpur and 78 in Pratapgarh). Around 2.5 lakh students are enrolled in theses secondary schools in the four districts.