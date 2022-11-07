Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Now, NCC training scheme for students of private U.P. secondary schools

Now, NCC training scheme for students of private U.P. secondary schools

Updated on Nov 07, 2022 10:10 PM IST

The U.P. secondary education department has sought proposals from the schools which had expressed desire to train their students

The cost of training, however, will have to be borne by the private schools only. (For Representation)
The cost of training, however, will have to be borne by the private schools only. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Students of private secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh will also be able to become National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets. The secondary education department has sought proposals from the schools which had expressed desire to train their students.

“At present, NCC training is being given in government and aided secondary schools. Now under the self-financing scheme, there is a plan to start NCC training in 10 percent private schools every year,” said a letter issued by director, secondary education, Sarita Tiwari.

The cost of training, however, will have to be borne by the private schools only. As per the instructions of the government, it has been decided to start NCC training in private secondary schools under self-financing scheme. After talks between the NCC headquarters and the officials of the education department, the NCC scheme was rolled out for private school students.

“In this regard, instructions have been given to all the divisional joint directors of education to take consent from the managers of the unaided schools who want to start NCC training at their own cost,” she said.

The details of interested schools have also been sought. A list of such schools has been sent to the divisions which had applied earlier in the NCC directorate and was still pending.

Under the self-financing scheme, private schools will have to spend about 9.45 lakh for 100 students. In it, 1.90 lakh on 100 sets of uniform, 3.82 lakh on breakfast and salary for employing retired army personnel for 10 months is proposed. Apart from this, around 1.5 lakh and other expenses will also be incurred on NCC cadets during the camp.

On the other hand, NCC cadets will need another set of uniform. However, its expenditure has not been included in the proposed budget. A retired soldier will train the students of two schools. Accordingly, two lakh rupees will be spent on them annually.

Story Saved
