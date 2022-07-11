Now, OPD services in two shifts at Lucknow’s SGPGI
LUCKNOW Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has started two shifts for OPD services in a day.
“We have rolled out this system. The crowd is divided into two shifts and people don’t have to wait for hours for their turn to meet the doctors. This system was planned after talking to a number of patients and feedback from doctors and staff,” stated Gaurav Agarwal, chief medical superintendent of the institute.
Patients who get themselves registered between 7am and 9am are seen between 10am and 1pm. Those registered between 9.30am and 12.30pm would be allowed entry into the OPD after 2pm and would be seen till 5pm.
“This doesn’t mean that serious patients will have to wait for their turn. They would be attended to without any queue. OPD services are divided into two parts for the comfort of patients and staff. We want to reduce pressure on doctors and staff while at the same time provide better services to the patients,” added Agarwal.
“Parking was a major issue along with transport on the PGI campus. We are taking care of that by posting guards at the main points to guide everyone to the parking area. These guards have been asked to be polite to patients and their attendants,” he said.
Besides, the cafeteria, the quality of food and the payment system at PGI would be improved. The work on software to pay charges online is in progress. “After implementation of online payment software, long queues at PGI counters would be reduced,” said officials.
Demolition notices against 9 buildings of Kanpur realtor
KANPUR The noose is being tightened against Haji Mohammad Wasi, the builder arrested for allegedly funding the Kanpur violence that erupted on June 3. The Kanpur Development Authority has issued demolition notices against nine of his buildings, which were found to have been raised illegally in an inquiry by the agency, said officials. The builder has been asked to reply to the notices for the nine buildings.
Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu garners support from Uttarakhand MLAs, MPs
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu, visited Dehradun on Monday to garner support from legislators and parliamentarians for the July 18 presidential elections. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received her at Jolly Grant Airport. Murmu and Dhami paid homage to the martyrs of the statehood movement at the memorial site at Dehradun Collectorate. Activists from the Tribal Morcha took out a rally in her support till the CM's office.
Bengaluru to become free of stray dogs soon, says Karnataka minister
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Monday said that the animal husbandry department is keenly looking at making Bengaluru free of stray dogs. Chauhan also held a meeting with officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the concerned department regarding vaccinating dogs to control their birth rate in Bengaluru. The city's stray dog population is exploding despite the BBMP neutering at least 45,000 animals annually since 2018, according to the survey.
Police register fourth FIR against builder Sanjay Chhabria
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has registered a fresh criminal case against builder Sanjay Chhabria of Radius Group for allegedly cheating Yes Bank to the tune of ₹52.12 crore. According to police, Chhabria's firm Sumer Radius Realty Private Limited misused a term loan of ₹52.12 crore taken from Yes Bank by diverting the money to other companies. In March 2019, its account was declared a non-performing asset, an EOW officer said.
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court summons filmmaker Leena Manimekalai over ‘Kaali’ row
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday issued summons and notice of injunction to “Kaali” filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on a suit seeking to restrain Manimekalai's from depicting Hindu goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. Additional senior civil judge Abhishek Kumar directed Manimekalai to appear before the court on August 6, saying she needed to be heard before passing any order.
