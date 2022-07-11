Now, OPD services in two shifts at Lucknow’s SGPGI

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

LUCKNOW Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has started two shifts for OPD services in a day.

“We have rolled out this system. The crowd is divided into two shifts and people don’t have to wait for hours for their turn to meet the doctors. This system was planned after talking to a number of patients and feedback from doctors and staff,” stated Gaurav Agarwal, chief medical superintendent of the institute.

Patients who get themselves registered between 7am and 9am are seen between 10am and 1pm. Those registered between 9.30am and 12.30pm would be allowed entry into the OPD after 2pm and would be seen till 5pm.

“This doesn’t mean that serious patients will have to wait for their turn. They would be attended to without any queue. OPD services are divided into two parts for the comfort of patients and staff. We want to reduce pressure on doctors and staff while at the same time provide better services to the patients,” added Agarwal.

“Parking was a major issue along with transport on the PGI campus. We are taking care of that by posting guards at the main points to guide everyone to the parking area. These guards have been asked to be polite to patients and their attendants,” he said.

Besides, the cafeteria, the quality of food and the payment system at PGI would be improved. The work on software to pay charges online is in progress. “After implementation of online payment software, long queues at PGI counters would be reduced,” said officials.