Now, over 170 children hospitalised in Prayagraj from chronic diseases, fever

More than 170 children have been admitted to Motilal Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh with various chronic diseases and viral fever such as pneumonia and encephalitis for which they require oxygen support, Prayagraj chief medical officer Dr Nanak Saran told news agency ANI on Sunday.

“A few days back, when I did the inspection of the children ward, there were 120 beds. We have received 171 patients. So, we have shifted two to three children in one bed,” he said, adding that cases of dengue are fewer among the admitted patients at the hospital.

Dr Saran further told ANI that a children ward constituting a total of 200 beds is “under construction” and that authorities are providing “all possible treatment to children.”

Children's hospital under Motilal Nehru Hospital has 120 beds,but it always receives more patients than no.of beds there. Till 2 days ago,171 children were admitted at the hospital,sometimes 2-3 children admitted on each bed. 200-bed ward for children coming up soon:CMO Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/t4lg51Y376 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2021

According to the ANI report, some patients were seen undergoing treatment while being laid on mattresses on the ground.

Narendra Kumar, a father of a child admitted to the hospital said that doctors aren’t “paying any attention” to his child and that the child is being “infected by the medicine given by the hospital” as well.

Echoing him, Mayank Kumar, whose child is under oxygen support said that the hospital administration is “completely careless” and that there are several children “who need urgent treatment.”

This development in Prayagraj comes as UP's Firozabad is seeing cases of viral fever and dengue, the toll of which has reached 51. An 11-year-old girl, who succumbed to the disease while receiving treatment late on Saturday evening, was the latest in the toll, acting chief medical superintendent of Firozabad medical college, Alok Kumar Sharma told Hindustan Times.

A six-member team of the Union health ministry held several meetings to evaluate the situation and suggest remedial steps after being sent to Firozabad. Sharma said that as many as 433 patients have been admitted to the medical college hospital so far.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered the transfer of Firozabad chief medical officer (CMO) Neeta Kulshresth and appointed Dr Dinesh Kumar Premi as the replacement.