A senior Uttar Pradesh government official taking stock of the dengue situation in a village in Firozabad district. (HT Photo)
Dengue cases in Firozabad: Officials review situation, one more death takes toll to 51

Uttar Pradesh’s principal secretary (medical education) inspects a 100-bed dedicated hospital for dengue patients in Firozabad, Union health ministry team holds a series of meetings
By HT Correspondent, Agra
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 01:19 AM IST

Central and state government officials on Saturday reviewed the situation in Firozabad where the death toll due to fever, mostly cases of dengue, has reached 51 since August. An 11-year-old girl was the latest to succumb to the disease on Saturday. She died during treatment late in the evening, acting chief medical superintendent of the Firozabad medical college Alok Kumar Sharma said.

Uttar Pradesh’s principal secretary (medical education) Alok Kumar inspected a 100-bed dedicated hospital for dengue patients at the medical college and interacted with the patients admitted there.

A six-member team of the Union health ministry, which was sent to Firozabad, held a series of meetings to review the situation and suggest remedial measures.

As many as 179 new patients were admitted to different wards as well as the new ward which became operational on Saturday, while 54 were discharged following recovery.

Till now, a total of 433 patients have been admitted to the medical college hospital, acting CMS Sharma said.

For his part, Kumar, along with health officials, visited Firozabad, about 50 kilometres from Agra, on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The chief minister had been in Firozabad on August 30 and, two days later, Dr Neeta Kulshrestha was transferred from the post of chief medical officer on Wednesday (September 1).

Kumar, who visited the children’s wards, ultrasound and x-ray centre and PICU (paediatric intensive care unit) of the 100-bed hospital, instructed officials and doctors to ensure effective control of dengue and viral fever.

During his inspection, Kumar also visited the upcoming hospital on the same premises constructed by Uttar Pradesh Nirman Nigam at cost of 193 crore. He directed the project manager and the principal of the Firozabad medical college to make at least two floors ready at the earliest and begin with a 200-bed health facility to assist in the fight against dengue.

Kumar also went to the primary health centre at Himaupur and went to the houses of fever patients in Abbas Nagar where ordered ambulances to get an 11-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy admitted in the Firozabad city hospital.

Nodal officer Sudhir Kumar Bobde also visited the Firozabad medical college and the affected areas.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

