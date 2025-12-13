Days after giving an extension to the properties registered under the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, the state waqf tribunal on Friday allowed the same additional six-month time to the properties registered under the UP Shia Waqf Board as well. Now, the document uploading process of these properties can be completed on the government’s UMEED portal by June 5. Now, Shia Waqf Board properties get 6-month UMEED extension

The Shia Waqf Board chairman, Ali Zaidi, welcomed the decision and thanked the tribunal. The Board’s standing counsel, Ruved Kamal Kidwai, and legal assistant, Zafar Sajjad, had filed the petition for the extension before the Tribunal. The petition detailed the Board’s progress regarding the registration of Waqf properties since June 2025, the details submitted, and the practical difficulties faced on the portal.

“The honourable Waqf tribunal, after carefully considering each legal point raised by the Board, accepted the petition and granted an additional six months for registration. This decision is a crucial step towards ensuring the timely and smooth registration of Waqf properties,” stated the Shia Waqf Board Chairman.

“This decision will expedite the registration process of Waqf properties and prove to be a milestone in their preservation,” added Zaidi.

On December 10, the Uttar Pradesh Waqf Tribunal granted Waqf institutions associated with the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board a six-month extension to upload their documents on the UMEED portal. The relief came after the Board had lodged an application with the Tribunal requesting the same, as documents of around 40,000 Waqf Institutions were not uploaded within the stipulated time frame.

Sharing more details, Board chairman Zufar Ahmad Faruqi said. “The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board had submitted an application under section 3B to the honourable Waqf tribunal seeking extension of time to upload documents on the UMEED portal as its deadline ended on December 6. We are thankful to the Tribunal, which has accepted our request and granted us six more months. Now, the data entry can be completed by June 5.”

