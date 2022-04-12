Now, Twitter handles of UP government, info department hacked
Twitter handles of Uttar Pradesh government and state information department were hacked briefly on Monday but were restored soon afterwards, officials said.
With three of its accounts hacked in the last two days, the UP government has complained to Twitter and is also planning to put in place a technological system to prevent recurrence of such incidents, a government official said.
He added such hacking is generally orchestrated by overseas hackers as they target high traffic handles to give traction to their activities such as the crypto-currency business.
The verified Twitter handle of the Government of Uttar Pradesh (@UPGovt), which has 2.7 million followers, was hacked for around 10 minutes, the official said.
A fact check Twitter handle, operated by the information department -- @InfoUPFactCheck -- was also hacked.
The @InfoUPFactCheck handle is followed by over 24,000 people.
On Saturday, the official Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office was hacked briefly.
A case was registered in this connection at the Cyber Crime police station in Lucknow.
“The account was hacked for around 29 minutes. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity,” a senior official had said on Sunday. The Twitter handle @CMOfficeUP has over 4 million followers.
