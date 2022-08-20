Now US body to study NCR’s steps for harnessing solar power
The achievements have now attracted a US body—US Agency for International Development (USAID)— that has expressed its interest in studying the initiatives taken by the NCR for harnessing solar power.
North Central Railways (NCR) has bagged the first position among all the zonal railways of the country in harnessing solar energy and thereby reducing carbon emissions. The achievements have now attracted a US body—US Agency for International Development (USAID)— that has expressed its interest in studying the initiatives taken by the NCR for harnessing solar power, inform NCR officials.
Chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma said that USAID-South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP) will jointly undertake research on rooftop solar power plants of NCR as well as study innovation planning, monitoring, and maintenance aspects related to the plants.
“For this, Dipankar Bishnoi, capacity building specialist of USAID-SAREP has sent a letter to the principal chief electrical engineer of NCR. After the study, rapid steps will be taken in the direction of harnessing solar energy using this research in all zones of the Indian Railways and also abroad,” said Sharma.
The US agency will also submit its study report to the Railway Board, he added.
Solar panels installed by NCR on rooftops of its different buildings have resulted in significant savings in revenue for NCR every month. Solar energy generation innovations by NCR have also earned respect far and wide as by attaining a capacity utilization factor (CUF) of 12.9% NCR has bagged the top slot in productivity of solar plants among all zonal railways in 2021-22. This momentum continues this year too as NCR attained a CUF of 15.9% in the first quarter of this year, again the highest among all 17 zones of the country, Sharma shared.
Capacity utilization factor (CUF) means the ratio of the actual output from a solar plant over the year (kWh) to the maximum possible output from it for a year (kWh) under ideal conditions.
For this proposed study, a team of this US agency would be visiting different locations of NCR and would prepare their findings as to how NCR is developing solar energy on a large scale, the CPRO said.
It is worth mentioning that after the Paris climate agreement in December 2015, the entire world is trying to become a zero carbon emitter by 2050. In such a situation, the increasing temperature due to climate change can also be controlled by reducing carbon emissions and the efforts of NCR in terms of harnessing solar energy is a small yet effective step, said the CPRO.
In 2021-22, the total solar energy production at NCR was 124 lakh units which resulted in a savings of ₹5.01 crore and CO2 emission reductions of 10,500 Metric tonnes. As compared to this, in 2022-23 (from April to June), the production has been 38.4 lakh units and NCR saved ₹1.56 crore which was 3200 MT of carbon footprints reduction.
-
Sisodia best education minister of Independent India, says Mann
Chandigarh: After the CBI raid on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and some cabinet ministers jumped to his defence on Friday, calling the agency's action as the reward for the good work done by Sisodia in education sector in Delhi. Mann, in a tweet, described Sisodia as the best education minister of Independent India. “It proves BJP doesn't want India to have perfect government schools,” Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains tweeted.
-
Punjab declared ‘controlled area’ after African swine fever confirmed in Patiala: Govt
Punjab animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday said that after ICAR-national institute of high security animal diseases, Bhopal, has confirmed African swine fever in swine samples of Patiala district, the whole state of Punjab is declared as “controlled area”. Bhullar said that a notification has been issued is this regard and it has come into force with immediate effect.
-
A leaf out of history to understand Cryptos
Cryptocurrencies were first thought up as an act of defiance against the establishment that include banks and governments the world over. But in the mother of all ironies, crypto is now part of mainstream conversations. A Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha back in 2019 that banned it. This is not to suggest cryptocurrencies are not worth looking at but to hammer home that you don't dabble with what you don't understand.
-
Can extra classes, shorter breaks make up for academic loss?
Mumbai: The third and final round of common admissions for first-year junior college (FYJC) seats is currently underway and while the admissions authority might conduct an extra round to fill up vacant seats, city colleges are worried about the delay and its impact on students. Several colleges have started planning to conduct extra lectures, or cut-short Diwali vacations to make up for the loss of academic time.
-
PCMC to have parking management system soon
The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will soon have a parking management system and a roundtable discussion on the same was held in the city on Thursday. The discussion was led by the Urban Works Institute and Institute for Transportation and Development Policy India and attended by officials from PCMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited (PCSCL), traffic police officials, parking management service providers and experts from the field.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics