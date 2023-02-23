NRHM gets 2,000 crore more stimulus; PHCs to give way to wellness centres

National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) received around ₹2,000 crore more allocation this time as the state government proposed ₹12,631 crore for it in the budget presented in the assembly Wednesday. Doctor's desk desk, medical concept with a copy space

“Rural sub-health centres and primary health centres (PHCs) will be turned into health and wellness centres with an expenditure of ₹407 crore,” said finance minister Suresh Khanna in his budget speech. Also, critical care units, in both rural and urban areas, along with integrated diagnostic labs, emergency operation centres and mobile unit hospitals are scheduled to come up at the proposed ₹1,547 crore.

“The conversion of rural sub-health centres to health and wellness centres will pave way for more facilities, particularly for women and children, in the rural areas,” said Dr Amita Shukla, a senior gynecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital in Lucknow.

The state budget has also proposed ₹100 crore for the treatment of incurable diseases and ₹1,655 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana. The budget has earmarked ₹1,547 crore for the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission projects, ₹400 crore for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and ₹320 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

Also, a provision of ₹250 crore for the Ayushman Bharat Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan has been made in the budget. Another proposal of ₹15 crore for strengthening community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) was also made.

A glance

₹12631 crore Total allocation for National Rural Health Mission

₹4.20 crore Family planning indemnity scheme

₹407 crore Conversion PHCs into health and wellness centers

₹100 crore New equipment for community health centers