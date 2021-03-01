NSUI chief urges UP youth to join unemployment protest at Parliament on March 12

The National Students Union of India (NSUI), the students' wing of the Congress, held a 'Naukri do ya degree wapas lo’ (give jobs or take degrees back) conference at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan called upon youth in UP to turn up in large numbers at the planned protest against unemployment at the Parliament in New Delhi on March 12.

"Students want to tell ‘apne mann ki baat’ (what's in their mind), and don't want to hear what's in someone else's mind. Students are not interested in leaders who want to share ‘apne mann ki baat’. NSUI struggles for students' rights and interests," Kundan said addressing the youth.

He also congratulated the NSUI for winning two important posts in the recently held student union’s election at Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi. NSUI won vice-president and general secretary posts. "The victories indicate that students are inclined towards the NSUI and the Congress," said Kundan.

Attacking the BJP government over the issue of unemployment in UP, Kundan claimed that the entire recruitment process in the state was mired in corruption.

Also Read: Keep tractors ready as you may have to reach Delhi anytime: Rakesh Tikait

"In UP, the BJP government is engaged in crushing the interest of youth and students across the state are united against all that's going on," he said.

He said unemployment in the country now was at its highest in the past 45 years. He also said that NSUI will make every effort to make the Congress win the 2022 UP assembly polls.