Keep tractors ready as you may have to reach Delhi anytime: Rakesh Tikait
Amid the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday asked the farmers to keep their tractors ready stating that they may have to reach the national capital anytime.
"This is my appeal to farmers that they should continue to work in their fields and also keep their tractors ready with their tanks full of oil as they may have to come to Delhi anytime," he told reporters here.
He alleged that the Centre formulated the new farm laws without the consent of the farmers and demanded the government to take back the laws.
"You formulate laws without asking us, and then ask us to point out the shortcomings. When the entire laws are black then they should be taken back. They (Centre) want to lock grains inside a locker, want to do business on hunger in the country, then that will not happen," the farmer leader said.
"It is necessary to hold mahapanchayats across the country because this is the problem of the entire nation. Dharna will also continue alongside these panchayats. As of now, we have planned programs till March 24. We will travel across the country," Tikait said.
He also asserted that the 'dharna' will continue as the government has not agreed with the farmers' demands.
On February 24, addressing a Kisan mahapanchayat in Rajasthan's Sikar, Tikait had threatened the Central Government and said that if the three laws are not repealed, the farmers will 'gherao' the Parliament on 40 lakh tractors.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Covid-19 vaccine third phase starts tomorrow: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-Win registration from 9am tomorrow as India enters 2nd phase of vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keep tractors ready as you may have to reach Delhi anytime: Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
67% health workers, 59% other frontline workers given Covid-19 vaccine in in J-K
- On Saturday, the Centre asked all the states and union territories to closely monitor the trajectory of Covid infections to prevent surge in cases and assiduously expedite vaccination of priority groups.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I appreciate him for...': Ghulam Nabi Azad goes all praise for PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Companies 'feel betrayed' due to capping of Covid-19 vaccine price: Shaw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 cr more free LPG connections planned in next 2 yrs: Oil secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka 'Priority One' partner in defence: India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FASTags, vaccine, banking transaction: List of rules to be effective in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBDT chairman PC Mody gets another extension till May 31
- In August last year the government extended his tenure for another six-month effective from September 1, 2020 to ensure continuity in the leadership on income-tax matters during the Union Budget 2021-22. Accordingly, he was due to retire on February 28, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Kejriwal says Centre can buy produce at MSP, shares formul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 missions lined up for launch in 2021, says ISRO chairman K Sivan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two men arrested with tiger hide in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district
- The accused claimed that they had found the tiger’s carcass in the forest area of Diwuri some time ago. Instead of informing forest officials they skinned the carcass to earn money and were going to sell it on Saturday when they were caught
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP fears Gandhi-Nehru family most, very scared of Rahul too: Chhattisgarh CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata to join hands with BJP again in case of hung assembly in Bengal: Yechury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox