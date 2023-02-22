Home / Cities / Lucknow News / NSUI demands implementation of uniform exam fees

NSUI demands implementation of uniform exam fees

Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:53 AM IST

In July, 2022, uniform examination fee for the undergraduate courses was fixed by Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Department in all state universities. According to NSUI, till now the Lucknow University administration has not taken any step in this regard.

NSUI members staging protest on the Lucknow University campus on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The city unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest on Tuesday against the Lucknow University administration for not implementing the uniform examination fees for all undergraduate and postgraduate students, as per the order of the state government.

Prince Prakash, NSUI city president, on Tuesday, submitted a memorandum to the registrar Sanjay Medhavi demanding that all the undergraduate students pursuing BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, BFA, BEd, BPEd, BJMC, and BVoc should be asked to pay a uniform exam fees.

Registrar Sanjay Medhavi said the matter is sub judice because some of the degree colleges have taken the issue to the court. University will abide by the court’s order, he said.

Story Saved
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
