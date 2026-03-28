Numbers prove panic buying syndrome, no real shortage as Uttar Pradesh fuel sales double

Uttar Pradesh saw an unprecedented surge in petrol and diesel sales over the past two days, nearly doubling last year’s figures as the panic buying syndrome was proved in numbers, which also indicated there was no real shortage. Authorities, too, assured residents there is no scarcity anywhere in the state. Vehicles at a petrol pump in the Vibhuti Khand area of Lucknow on Friday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head of Indian Oil Corporation, said the spike on March 25-26 was driven entirely by panic buying, not supply disruptions.

“All fuel supplies are running normally, and deliveries continue across the state,” said Bhandari, who is also the state-level coordinator of oil companies.

“Petrol sales on March 26 soared to 2.9 crore litres, compared with 1.5 crore litres last year. Diesel sales jumped to 5.1 crore litres, up from 2.8 crore litres in 2025,” Bhandari said.

LPG bookings also hit record levels on March 26, with 11.9 lakh cylinders booked, of which 7.83 lakh were delivered the same day, which is 30% more than usual compared to common days, he said.

Officials said some residents even purchased fuel in excess and stored it in drums, an unusual phenomenon never seen before in the state.

According to officials, the frenzy among residents was such that fuel was purchased far beyond immediate needs.

Despite the panic, deliveries continued uninterrupted across the state, with tankers dispatched to high-demand areas like Lucknow, Sitapur, Bahraich, and Gonda.

Officials reiterated that the state maintains a 22-day backup stock of petrol and diesel, while bottling plants hold a five-day LPG reserve. Petrol stations carry four-five days’ stock, complemented by the central government’s 60-day crude oil stock.

Automated monitoring systems at retail outlets ensure that any sudden spike in demand is met promptly. The three major oil companies—Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum—are coordinating closely to maintain uninterrupted supply. The automated system sends a signal of shortage at petrol pumps.

However, officials of oil companies are meeting in the evening to discuss the fallout of the advance payment system, which has been blamed partially for the pumps running dry in various parts of the state. Many petrol pumps are ordering a limited stock, which dries up within hours and it takes at least four hours for another tanker to refill the pump.

The oil companies may agree to provide them a few days of credit to maintain the stock at petrol pumps.

Authorities appeal for calm

Bhandari has urged residents to avoid panic buying and rumours.

“There is no crisis. Supplies are normal, and the system is fully functional. Purchase fuel as per your requirement,” he said.

While some districts saw temporary pressure on supply, officials expect the situation across the state to return to normal in the coming days.

In Lucknow, residents not only queued up at petrol pumps but also stockpiled petrol and diesel in bottles and containers, reflecting deepening public anxiety despite assurances of adequate supply.

Long queues persisted across key areas such as Hazratganj, near Madhurima (in Vibhuti Khand) and Bhootnath, though some easing was seen by afternoon. At several pumps, caps were imposed— ₹500 for two-wheelers and up to ₹1,500 for cars—to ensure fair distribution. Pump managers said demand had surged sharply, requiring multiple tanker supplies daily. However, some stations continued normal sales, citing sufficient stock.

The situation evoked mixed reactions from residents. While some dismissed rumours, many admitted taking precautionary steps. Daily earners, including delivery workers, reported losses due to long waiting times.

Officials and pump operators maintained that fuel supply remains steady, but the rush—fuelled by uncertainty and recent LPG concerns—has significantly disrupted normal operations, with caution continuing to outweigh calm among consumers.

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, after panic buying of petrol and diesel triggered by rumours, the situation has started returning to near normal across urban and rural areas of the district.

Long queues that had stretched onto main roads over the past 48 hours, causing severe traffic congestion, have now disappeared from most fuel stations. Pumps in key localities such as Alopibagh, Sohbatiyabagh, Lowther Road, Meerapur, Kareli and Civil Lines reported near-regular operations by Friday afternoon.

Officials said the improvement followed repeated assurances by the district administration regarding adequate fuel stocks and uninterrupted supply. Petrol pump operators also introduced temporary caps on sales— ₹200 for two-wheelers and ₹2,000 for four-wheelers—to prevent hoarding and ensure equitable distribution.

Ajay Singh, who manages pumps at Balson Crossing and Dhobighat Crossing, said these measures helped restore public confidence. District supply officer Sunil Singh confirmed that fuel supply and sales are now stable across the district.

Data revealed the scale of panic buying, with combined petrol and diesel sales crossing 17.5 lakh litres on March 25, more than double the usual daily demand of 7-8 lakh litres—and touching nearly 20 lakh litres the next day. Authorities reiterated there is no shortage and urged residents to avoid panic buying.

However, petrol pumps in Agra and nearby districts largely functioned normally, with no major disruption in supply.

In Firozabad, queues increased at a few petrol pumps, especially during late hours, but panic buying remained limited compared to other regions. District supply officer Anand Singh reassured residents that sufficient fuel stocks are available and there is no cause for concern.

Similarly, along the Varanasi-Mau route, the situation remained normal, with people purchasing fuel for routine needs. At several pumps near Varuna bridge, vehicles were seen refuelling without any rush or shortage.

Varanasi district supply officer BK Singh confirmed that petrol and diesel are available across the district. Authorities reiterated that supply chains are stable and urged citizens to avoid panic buying and rely only on their regular requirements.

A day after panic buying triggered long queues at fuel stations across Kanpur on Thursday evening, the situation returned to normal on Friday with no significant rush reported. Petrol and diesel remained freely available across Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad and Jalaun. District supply officer Rakesh Kumar said adequate stock was maintained across all 323 pumps in Kanpur and 42 in Kanpur Dehat.

With inputs from Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur and Agra