Nutraceuticals imp but not a substitute for healthy diet: Experts

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 30, 2024 09:22 PM IST

Nutraceuticals aid health but can't replace a healthy diet, experts emphasized at the EARTH 2024 conference, highlighting the importance of good food habits.

Nutraceuticals have a dual role to perform: provide nutrition and to support health, but it cannot be a substitute for a healthy diet.

For representation only (Sourced)
For representation only (Sourced)

This was highlighted during the valedictory session of the four-day ‘Emerging Approaches in Risk Analysis and Translational Aspects of Health and Environment (EARTH 2024)’ conference on Saturday.

The conference was organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR).

Nutraceuticals are food or food-based products that offer health benefits, beyond basic nutrition and are commonly used to promote general well-being, prevent chronic diseases, and manage existing conditions, explained experts during the session.

They said that healthy food habits are key to good health and protecting oneself from the environmental pollution and harmful waste.

Deputy director-general animal sciences, Indian Council of Agricultural Sciences, Raghavendra Bhatta, was the chief guest on the occasion. He awarded the winners of the poster presentation on the occasion and said that budding scientists should ensure their scientific pursuits help in tackling the problems in society.

Additional director-general and director, State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS), GK Goswami awarded the winners of the oral presentations.

Director CSIR-IITR Bhaskar Narayan was also present on the occasion.

