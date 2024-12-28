NY REVELRY: Every move you make, cops will be watching you!

Enjoy your New Year’s Eve, but remember, the police will be watching “every move you make,” just like the song says. Hussainganj police in Lucknow ask a commuter to take breathalyser test in Lucknow on Friday (HT)

The city police will have their special eye out for people boozing in their cars and in public.

Joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Amit Verma said a campaign on New Year’s Eve by local police would discourage people from open drinking.

On Friday, Hazratganj police started a campaign on the instructions of DCP Central Raveena Tyagi and under the leadership of Hazratganj station in-charge Vikram Singh and checked several vehicles.

“Action is being taken against those who drive after drinking alcohol. Drivers are being checked with breathalyser,” said the SHO.

As per Lucknow police, the campaign is one of their plans to discourage drunk driving, which is already prohibited by law. “Police teams will deal strictly with drunk drivers. Besides, consuming alcohol in the open is also prohibited. The campaign will be implemented by personnel deployed even in civil dress,” they said.

According to senior officials, patrolling would done on dark stretches and at places near clubs, bars, alcohol shops and food carts. Anyone found consuming alcohol in public will be arrested or fined. Police said that teams from every station will visit markets to check the situation and take prompt action against violators.

The state government had extended the operating hours of liquor stores in Lucknow by one hour on December 24, 25, and 31. All retail liquor outlets were permitted to stay open till 11 pm on these days.