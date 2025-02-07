OBOC: UP identifies 127 blocks to boost productivity, farmer income

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched the ‘One Block One Crop’ programme, on the pattern of One District One Product (ODOP), to enhance agricultural productivity, improve farmers’ income, and promote value addition in the agricultural and agro-industrial sectors. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The initiative aims at diversifying the economy and strengthening the supply chain, branding, and market reach of selected crops across 127 development blocks in the state, a GO issued on Thursday read.

“Initially, only 127 blocks have been identified for the scheme to focus on one crop best suited to the area, considering the local climate, availability of water, kind of soil etc,” a senior agriculture department official said. “Later, the scheme may be introduced in all the blocks (over 820),” he added.

Under this programme, the agriculture and horticulture and food processing departments will identify and develop specialised agricultural clusters for high-value, export-oriented, and processed crops.

The government will ensure the supply of high-quality seeds, fertilisers, and modern farming equipment while collaborating with research institutions to introduce high-yield varieties.

The scheme also focuses on improving post-harvest management, reducing wastage, and enhancing storage, grading, packaging, and processing facilities. Farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) will receive training on advanced farming techniques and market access strategies.

According to the GO, the government will prioritise selected crops under various schemes to develop the necessary infrastructure, strengthen the supply chain, and facilitate domestic and international trade. District-level officers from the agriculture and horticulture departments will oversee the programme’s implementation, with nodal officers appointed for each development block.

The programme will be executed with the cooperation of departments such as agriculture, horticulture and food processing, agricultural marketing, agricultural export, and the mandi parishad. The government has directed officials to ensure timely action for the programme’s effective execution.