ODOC scheme:  ₹75 crore plan to put 75 UP districts’ delicacies on global map

The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed a budgetary provision of ₹75 crore for its new ‘One District One Cuisine’ (ODOC) scheme, under which a signature dish from each of the 75 districts will be identified and promoted. Officials said the process of finalising the list is underway and the complete details will be made public after cabinet approval. Representational image (Sourced)

For Lucknow, a senior official, requesting anonymity, said there is a tough contest among non-vegetarian offerings and sweets such as Rewri, Chaat, Chikki or Gajak and Makhan Malai, a winter speciality made of flavoured whipped cream. Similar exercises are being carried out in the remaining 74 districts.

A senior MSME official said cuisine mapping is in progress to identify a “signature dish” for every district. The scheme aims to promote selected cuisines through branding, improved packaging and tourism support.

Discussions are also being held with online aggregators to facilitate marketing and transportation of these products. Officials said factors such as brand identity, packaging standards and ensuring benefits reach rightful stakeholders are being examined before finalising the list.

Chief minister’s push

The ‘ODOC’ initiative was announced by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on November 8 last year, following Unesco’s recognition of Lucknow among select global cities for its culinary heritage. The chief minister said the honour reflected not only Lucknow’s food culture but also the diverse cuisine of Uttar Pradesh.