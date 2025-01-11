ODOP products gaining global recognition: UP CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh’s One District One Product (ODOP) initiative is gaining global recognition, marking it as a significant achievement for the state. Speaking at the inauguration of the Khadi Mahotsav 2025 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the CM stated, “Khadi is not just a fabric; it represents India’s self-respect.” Khadi is not just a fabric; it represents India’s self-respect: CM Yogi (Sourced)

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s association of Khadi with the country’s freedom struggle, Adityanath noted that the spinning wheel symbolised not only employment but also unity during India’s national movement.

The CM expressed pride in the success of the ODOP scheme, which has brought national and international recognition to products from each district. “ODOP items are making a global impact and contributing to the country’s economic growth,” he said.

He also spoke about the job creation in the Khadi sector, revealing that over 3.5 lakh people have found work in the past seven years. Adityanath further mentioned the growing preference for indigenous products during festivals, contrasting it with the past when foreign goods dominated.

He raised concerns about the health hazards posed by imported products from China and stressed the significance of local goods in generating employment and fostering economic progress.

Describing the Khadi Mahotsav as a pivotal event, the CM pointed out that the festival serves as a platform for artists and entrepreneurs to showcase their skills. He also noted that Khadi and handloom products, known for their environmental benefits, are gaining popularity in modern fashion trends.

Additionally, he discussed the versatility of Khadi, which provides warmth in cold weather and keeps the body cool in the summer. The CM also announced plans to organise similar exhibitions across the state to promote Khadi and handicrafts to broader audiences.

The event also saw the CM distribute toolkits and certificates to beneficiaries of the Mati Kala scheme. Khadi and village industries minister Rakesh Sachan and principal secretary Anil Kumar Sagar, along with other dignitaries, were present at the occasion.