Officials take stock of preparations in Lucknow ahead of festivities
In view of upcoming festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, additional chief secretary (ACS) Home Awanish Awasthi and additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar took stock of police and security preparations in the Old city area of Lucknow on Thursday.
While Eid is likely to be celebrated on May 2 Akshay Tritiya falls on May 3.
The move comes after chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had issued stern directives to ensure peace and harmony during Ramzan. The CM had directed for restricted use of loudspeakers so that it did not cause inconvenience to others. The CM had also stated that no religious processions will be allowed without prior permission.
ACS said no one will be allowed to give provocative speeches.
“If anyone is found giving such statements then first a notice will be issued to the concerned person and if he/she does not take the statement back then legal action will be initiated,” he added.
The ADG said directions have been given to field officers to maintain vigil and remain alert to avert any untoward incidents.
“Meetings have been done with peace committees. Law and order will be maintained in the state and there will be no discrimination against anyone,” he said.
-
Members urge mosque managements in Pune to observe SC norms on loudspeakers
Members of Pune Muslim community on Thursday appealed to the mosque trustees and managements to abide by the Supreme Court guidelines related to playing loudspeakers at religious places. The community meeting took place at Azam Campus. As per data, Pune has 450 mosques and 90 per cent of them have valid loudspeaker permission from the government.
-
40-year-old ration shop worker in Thane dead after being stuck under at least 100 wheat sacks
A 40-year-old worker died after he was stuck under wheat sacks inside the ration office at Panchganga Society near Kalavati Mata Mandir in Rabodi, Thane (W) on Thursday. Soon after receiving the call about a person stuck under a wheat sack, the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team reached the spot and rescued him. The Rabodi police station officials took him to the district civil hospital for treatment.
-
PMPML signs MoU with several institutions under fellowship programme for students
PUNE In a bid to get technical and management guidance from the best institutions, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with several institutions under the newly started 'Centre for Excellence for Transportation and Urban Planning - Fellowship'. The initiative was taken as part of the week-long 'Bus Day' event organised by the PMPML on the occasion of its 15th anniversary.
-
Central devolutions to Bihar in FY 2021-22 up by 52%
Central devolutions to Bihar during the last financial year (FY 2021-22) jumped by a whopping 52.60 per cent as compared to FY 2020-21 while the state's internal tax revenue collection has been close to the set target, officials in the finance department said. In FY 2020-21, central devolutions to Bihar was only ₹59,861.41 crore. On internal revenue collection from tax and non-tax sources, Bihar's performance has been relatively good as compared to FY 2020-21.
-
Few takers for MBBS seats at Patna’s AIIMS
The AIIMS-Patna, with six unfilled MBBS seats, is second only to Tamil Nadu's AIIMS-Madurai in having a higher percentage of vacant undergraduate seats among the 19 new AIIMS in India, said government officials. Altogether 14 of the 19 new AIIMS have MBBS seats vacant for the 2021-22 academic session. Of them, three vacancies each exist at Jharkhand's AIIMS-Deoghar and Telangana's AIIMS-Bibi Nagar; two each at Assam's AIIMS-Guwahati, Gujarat's AIIMS-Rajkot, AIIMS-Jammu and Punjab's AIIMS-Bathinda.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics