Oil refinery to come up in Prayagraj’s Shankargarh: U.P. Dy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said an oil refinery will be set up on 2000 acre land in Shankargarh development block in trans-Yamuna region of state’s Prayagraj district. He said the land for the refinery had already been acquired and the proposal would be sent to the Union petroleum ministry soon.

Addressing media persons at Circuit House here, Maurya said a proposal will also be sent to the Centre for upgrading Prayagraj airport as an international airport. He said the Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli will also be expanded and further developed in view of Mahkumbh-2025.

“Feasibility of developing a ‘Kanwar path’ for the benefit of Lord Shiva devotees who make the annual trek during the holy month of ‘Shravan’ from Prayagraj with Sangam waters to Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple will also be explored,” Maurya added.

“At present, one lane has to be closed for traffic from Shastri Bridge to Handia to ensure safety of devotees for the trek. Efforts will be made to make this ‘Kanwar Path’ right till Kashi Vishwanath,” he said.

The deputy CM also held a meeting with officials and public representatives, including UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” at Circuit House on Saturday. He directed officials to explore possibilities of declaring Phulpur as a nagar palika and Baraut, Soraon, Karchana, Manda and Barokhar as nagar panchayats.

He told media persons that officials had been instructed to make a proposal in this regard. “Besides, a separate comprehensive action plan to promote religious tourism in Prayagraj akin to Kashi, Vindhyachal, Ayodhya and Chitrakoot was also on the cards. A separate meeting will be held on September 13 in this regard,” Maurya said.

He said preparations were on to also develop two more ponds in every village as ‘Amrit Sarovar’. Instructions had been given to transport stray cows to cow shelters and make proper arrangements for their food and water at these shelters, he said.

‘SP has no right to speak on education’

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya lashed out at the tweet made by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav regarding “poor education system in U.P.” Maurya said the SP had no moral right to speak about education, crime and recruitment alleging that SP had made copying in board exams and recruitment exams a right.

“During the SP regime, people used to indulge in copying and pass. Those who committed corruption in government job recruitments and during the reign of whose government there was no sense of law and order, such people are now raising questions,” he said.