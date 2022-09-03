Oil refinery to come up in Prayagraj’s Shankargarh: U.P. Dy CM Maurya
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said the land for the refinery had already been acquired and the proposal would be sent to the Union petroleum ministry soon
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said an oil refinery will be set up on 2000 acre land in Shankargarh development block in trans-Yamuna region of state’s Prayagraj district. He said the land for the refinery had already been acquired and the proposal would be sent to the Union petroleum ministry soon.
Addressing media persons at Circuit House here, Maurya said a proposal will also be sent to the Centre for upgrading Prayagraj airport as an international airport. He said the Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli will also be expanded and further developed in view of Mahkumbh-2025.
“Feasibility of developing a ‘Kanwar path’ for the benefit of Lord Shiva devotees who make the annual trek during the holy month of ‘Shravan’ from Prayagraj with Sangam waters to Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple will also be explored,” Maurya added.
“At present, one lane has to be closed for traffic from Shastri Bridge to Handia to ensure safety of devotees for the trek. Efforts will be made to make this ‘Kanwar Path’ right till Kashi Vishwanath,” he said.
The deputy CM also held a meeting with officials and public representatives, including UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” at Circuit House on Saturday. He directed officials to explore possibilities of declaring Phulpur as a nagar palika and Baraut, Soraon, Karchana, Manda and Barokhar as nagar panchayats.
He told media persons that officials had been instructed to make a proposal in this regard. “Besides, a separate comprehensive action plan to promote religious tourism in Prayagraj akin to Kashi, Vindhyachal, Ayodhya and Chitrakoot was also on the cards. A separate meeting will be held on September 13 in this regard,” Maurya said.
He said preparations were on to also develop two more ponds in every village as ‘Amrit Sarovar’. Instructions had been given to transport stray cows to cow shelters and make proper arrangements for their food and water at these shelters, he said.
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya lashed out at the tweet made by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav regarding “poor education system in U.P.” Maurya said the SP had no moral right to speak about education, crime and recruitment alleging that SP had made copying in board exams and recruitment exams a right.
“During the SP regime, people used to indulge in copying and pass. Those who committed corruption in government job recruitments and during the reign of whose government there was no sense of law and order, such people are now raising questions,” he said.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics