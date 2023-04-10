On camera: Man filmed repeatedly slapping woman in UP college, police respond

An undated video emerged online Monday in which a male student assaulted a female student on the campus of the Teerthanker Mahaveer University in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident - which erupted as the two were seated next to each other - was captured on camera. The disturbing incident was captured on video and has since been widely shared.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user identified as Manoj Sharma with this caption (translated from Hindi): "Boy thrashes medical student girl in university campus, slaps her one after the other. Before the fight, both the medical students were sitting together as seen in the viral video of Tirthankar Mahavir University campus of Thana Pakbada."

Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Once the video surfaced, Moradabad Police took cognisance and replied to the tweeted clip, saying that the station house officer (SHO) at Pakbara had been directed to take the necessary action.

Pakbara Police Station SHO Manoj Kumar told Hindustan Times he does not, at this time, have any further information. However, a university official admitted that the incident did happen.

Meanwhile, many people have reacted to the video demanding action be taken.

"Will he become a doctor? Shame!" a user said.

Others made similar comments; one user recalled a scene from the Bollywood film 'Kabir Singh', in which actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani portrayed a similar incident. The scene had received widespread criticism for romanticising abusive behaviour in relationships.

