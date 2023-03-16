Around 1 cr cases of crimes against women registered in last 5 years: Govt

Around 1 crore cases of crimes against women were registered under the national crime records bureau (NCRB) in the last five years, the central government informed Parliament on Wednesday. Ajay Kumar Mishra shed light on steps taken by the government on curbing crimes against women. (File image)

The union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra was replying to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Fauzia Khan who had sought details on the crimes against women and urged the government to shed light on steps it was taking to curb such incidents.

Also Read: CM Yogi lauds police for U.P.’s top place in settling cases of crime against women

Replying on the same, MoS Mishra said, “The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018 mandates completion of investigation and filing of charge sheet in rape cases in 2 months and trials to also be completed in 2 months (Section 173 CrPC). Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched the “National Database on Sexual Offenders” (NDSO) on 20 September, 2018 to facilitate investigation and tracking of sexual offenders across the country. MHA has launched an online analytic tool “Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences” to monitor and track time-bound investigation in sexual assault cases in accordance with Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018.”

Mishra added that the MHA had taken steps to strengthen DNA analysis units in central and state forensic science laboratories (FSL) which included the setting up of state-of-the-art DNA analysis unit in central forensic science laboratory.

“MHA has also sanctioned setting-up and upgrading of DNA analysis units in state forensic science laboratories after gap analysis and demand assessment. MHA has notified guidelines for collection of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases and the standard composition in a sexual assault evidence collection kit. To facilitate adequate capacity in manpower, training and skill building programs have been undertaken for investigation officers, prosecution officers and medical officers. A centrally sponsored scheme for setting up of 1023 fast track special courts (FTSCs) including 389 exclusive The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) courts was launched by the central government in the year 2019-20 to provide speedy justice to the victims of rape and POCSO act. As of January 31, 2023, 764 FTSCs including 411 exclusive POCSO courts are functional in 28 States/UTs,” MoS Mishra added in his written reply.