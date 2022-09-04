One can grow anywhere if the reason and vision is clear: Muzzafar Ali
He was speaking at a session titled ‘creating a market-based model around cultural and creative products and services’ at the Jaipuria Institute of Management, in Lucknow
“I chose Kotwara, Uttar Pradesh, as the place to work from since I valued it more than Mumbai. Also, I had in mind my father’s dying wish that nobody in the village should go hungry and lose their lives due to lack of employment. So, instead of using the large Mumbai studios, I made all my movies there. All of them had regional artists, from a set designer to a costume designer,” said filmmaker Muzzafar Ali.
Muzzafar Ali was speaking at a session titled ‘creating a market-based model around cultural and creative products and services’ at the Jaipuria Institute of Management, in Lucknow on Saturday.
I’m happy to see that today, every youngster in Kotwara wants to be a designer, filmmaker, or actor. This is a result of the value chain that has evolved over time, and it is one illustration of how opportunities for filmmaking and the utilisation of culture may lead to profitable ventures.
“It is not necessary that only Mumbai and other big cities give exposure for growth. One can grow anywhere if the reason and vision is clear,” he added.
“Whatever I’m today, my learning in Aligarh Muslim University, my skills in painting, fashion and my wife and family played a big role.”
He also said his paintings helped the local artisans understand the kinds of sets and costumes he wanted.
The British built their economies on India because they recognised its worth. “They imported indigo but they farmed it here. Before us, they recognised the value of Khadi and produced clothes that were then imported, which is why there is such a huge demand for clothing now. To build a business around our culture, we must first recognise its worth to the market. So, we need to understand our worth first,” he said.
He also answered some queries of management students in the session, which was moderated by Jayant Krishna, visiting faculty of Jaipuria Institute.
